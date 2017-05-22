Fighting words! In an exclusive new interview with Us Weekly, Abby Lee Miller slams Cheryl Burke's claims that the girls from Dance Moms are "traumatized" by their former instructor's prison sentencing. Watch the video above to find out what Miller said.

"I think it's a joke," the 50-year-old choreographer, who was recently sentenced to 366 days in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, tells Us. "In my studio, every single day, I had numerous producers, [choreographer] Gianna [Martello] and some type of child advocate service person who's the tutor/social worker who is there, who watches ... everything that's said, everything that goes on. So, how could any traumatizing be going on? That's ridiculous."

Vince Flores/INSTARimages.com; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

In fact, Miller took the former Dancing With the Stars pro's comments personally. "I think that's a really rough statement and I would never say that about Cheryl," she tells Us. "I think she needs to watch her mouth."

The Pittsburgh native also claims that Burke, 33, who replaced her on the Lifetime reality series in late March, doesn't have enough experience for her new gig. "Doing a show for three weeks is nothing like doing a show for seven seasons," Miller says. (Burke has competed on 19 seasons of DWTS.)



For more of Us Weekly's interview with Miller, watch the video above and stay tuned for part two!

