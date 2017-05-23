She still can’t believe it. Abby Lee Miller spoke exclusively with Us Weekly Video about her impending prison sentence, and said that her legal troubles still feel like a bad dream. See what she had to say in the video above!

“It’s surreal,” the former Dance Moms star, 50, told Us’ Christina Garibaldi. “I keep thinking someone’s gonna call and say, ‘Oh, it was a mistake!’”

As previously reported, the choreographer — who was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations — was sentenced to 366 days behind bars on Tuesday, May 9.

Asked how she’s getting ready for jail, Miller told Us that she still feels unprepared. “I’m not out taking karate. I’m not in a self-defense class, though, maybe I should be. There’s a woman, who is a specialist, with the bureau of prisons, and she was supposed to — what I thought — prepare me for this,” she explained. “And she told me to take money for toiletries. … I need to find out other things. Like, I wanna know, can I wear socks to bed? Because my feet cramp up and they freeze. Can I do this, do that? Am I going to be able to have a computer there? Am I allowed to have specific deodorant? I have normal questions that a normal person would ask. I’m not getting those answers.”

One thing she’s sure of? Miller has no interest in reading Teresa Giudice’s prison tell-all, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again. The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality, 45, wrote the memoir during her own 11-month prison sentence for fraud, which she completed in December 2015.

“I did not read it yet. I’ve been told not to read it,” the dance studio owner told Us. “[Teresa] gets really graphic about what happens in there and I don’t wanna know that.”

When it comes to her biggest fear about jail time, Miller said that she is scared of not being able to work — and losing her vivacious spirit. “[I’m scared] that I won’t be permitted to be productive,” she shared with Us. “I hope this doesn’t make me lose my personality, or [makes me not] get involved in conversations [or] look the other way. That’s not me. It’s gonna be hard for me to keep my mouth shut.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!