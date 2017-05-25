No slowing down! Abby Lee Miller spoke exclusively with Us Weekly Video about her impending prison sentence and revealed what she plans to do workwise during and after her time behind bars. See what she had to say in the video above.

“I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I’ve created,” the former Dance Moms star, 50, told Us’ Christina Garibaldi. “And it’s kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next.”

But that’s not it. Miller is writing a memoir and is also hoping to bring the magic of Dance Moms to the Big Apple. “I’m working on a new book right now,” she continued. “We’re working on a Broadway show, Dance Moms: The Musical.”

However, the choreographer — who was fired from Lifetime’s Dance Moms earlier this year and replaced with Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke — told Us that getting the reality show’s stage adaptation off the ground has been challenging.

“But it’s a big fight with Lifetime because … they wanna do it, but they don’t know how to do it,” she said. “That’s not what they do. So instead of turning it over to somebody that knows what they’re doing, they’ll just screw it up like they do everything.”

Miller told Us that Lifetime is also prohibiting her from accepting a few new gigs that have come her way since she was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations. She was sentenced to 366 days behind bars on Tuesday, May 9.

“I’ve been offered some other jobs, but they’re on camera. And, according to Lifetime, I can’t be on camera with any other network but theirs,” the TV personality lamented. “I let people screw me over right and left. [I’m] not a criminal mastermind.”

