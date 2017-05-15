Silence. Abby Lee Miller spoke exclusively with Us Weekly and revealed that no one from the original Dance Moms cast has reached out to her in regard to her impending prison sentence.

“Nobody original from the show [has reached out to me],” the reality star, 50, told Us at the Sunday, May 14, premiere party for E!’s What Happens at the Abbey in Los Angeles. “You know, they've made a lot of money over the years and not a peep! And no one from the production company, no way.”

Milla Cochran/Startraksphoto.com

Though she has heard nothing from Dance Moms OGs such as Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak and their mothers, Miller has had the support of several current cast members. “Yolanda and Elliana [Walmsley], Stacey and Lilly [Ketchman], and Jaime and Maesi [Caes], and Brynn and Ashlee [Allen] reached out,” Miller told Us. “And my own students, you know, of course, that are at my studio, but didn't get the pleasure and the money and the perks of being on a television show, but have paid me since they were 3 years old and are very loyal customers and loyal students.”

As previously reported, the choreographer — who was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations — was sentenced to 366 days behind bars on Tuesday, May 9.

During her chat with Us, Miller said that she has regrets about the events that led her to prison.

“I do [wish I could have done things differently]. I think there's so many details and specifics — and I'm very detail-oriented — that [the judge] didn't hear that would have definitely, I believe, have changed her opinion,” Miller explained. “ … It all comes down to paperwork and what's written on a piece of paper.”

Despite her legal woes, Miller told Us that she is looking forward to clocking in some R&R before she has to report to prison. “I just hope that every day is happy and wonderful and not stressful and crazy,” she said. “And I just want to lay in the sun and swim and do all the things I like to do.”

