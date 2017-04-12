Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Abigail Breslin opened up about her own sexual assault in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 11.

The Scream Queens actress, 20, shared an image that read, "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you're in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent."

Breslin added in her caption: "I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence." The former child star also featured the comment as a pinned tweet.

The Oscar nominee received an outpouring of love from fans following her message. "So beyond thankful by the immense support regarding my IG post last night. I am so lucky to have all of you kind souls in my corner," she tweeted on Wednesday.

Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing shared their support, too. "Proud of you Abs," the Modern Family star, 26, wrote. Messing, 48, who plays Breslin's mother in the new Dirty Dancing remake, tweeted: "I love you, Abbie. Your strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice."

