Keith Urban arrives at 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Jason Davis/WireImage

Daddy's biggest fans! Keith Urban shared a sweet photo of the "good luck" sign his daughters, Sunday and Faith, made for him ahead of the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2.

"When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON!!!! - KU #ACMawards," the singer-songwriter, 49, captioned an Instagram picture of Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, whom he shares with his wife, Nicole Kidman. In the shot, the girls smile for the camera and hold up a large homemade sign that reads, "Good Luck Daddy."

All eyes will be on Urban at Sunday night's ceremony, where he leads with seven nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Ripcord and Song of the Year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."



When my daughters do this......I've ALREADY WON!!!! - KU #ACMawards A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

In February, the former American Idol judge told Rolling Stone he was particularly excited about his Entertainer of the Year nomination, which he called an "all-encompassing acknowledgement."

"I guess everybody defines that particular category and nomination differently," he told the music outlet. "Personally, I've always seen it from a touring standpoint. I've always thought it's about, 'Do you entertain? Can you put on a show?' I've always taken that nomination name so literally. Of course, I love touring. I've done it since I was a little kid. To get that nomination is just an extraordinary feeling."



Hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, the 2017 ACM Awards air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on CBS on Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!