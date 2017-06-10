Adam West, who was best known for starring in the 1960s TV series Batman, died on Friday, June 9, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88.



"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia," the late actor's family said in a statement on Facebook. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today."

A family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that West died peacefully in Los Angeles and was surrounded by his family.



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Jam City

West starred in the Batman TV series from January 1966 to March 1968. He also played the DC Comics superhero and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, in the 1996 Batman movie. Throughout his career, he struggled to find other roles because he was so closely associated with the beloved character.

The actor most recently voiced Quahog Mayor Adam West on Family Guy, and also made a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory last February to celebrate the CBS sitcom's 200th episode.

West is survived by wife Marcelle Tagand Lear, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!