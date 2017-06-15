Adele was spotted at London’s Grenfell Tower on Wednesday, June 14, to lend support to victims of a massive fire that engulfed the large apartment building. The horrific incident left at least 17 people dead and 74 injured.

The singer, 29, and her husband, Simon Konecki, were photographed looking distraught at the scene. Several Twitter users claim the couple was hugging and comforting victims in the Notting Hill neighborhood.

In the hours following the deadly fire, other stars offered help as well. Singer Lily Allen took to Twitter to invite victims into her home, writing: "If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea, tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington.”

Rita Ora, meanwhile, shared a photo giving those in need information on where to access help points in the area. "Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news,” she wrote alongside the photo. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London." The singer, 26, was also on the scene carrying cases of water.

Adele has often lent her support to those in need. In March, the South London native stopped a concert following a terrorist attack in Westminster to express her grief over the incident and pay tribute to those affected by the mass murder. Just before singing her hit “Make You Feel My Love,” the singer gave an emotional speech to the Auckland, New Zealand crowd.

"Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I'm literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us. I feel very far away and very strange not being at home," she said on Thursday, March 23.

"All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family,” she added. "Everyone I know is fine, but there are four people that aren't fine. So let's dedicate this to them tonight, and to my hometown, which is my soulmate.”

