A ruff run! A Jack Russell terrier named Olly won over viewers of the Crufts 2017 dog show in Birmingham, England, with his terrible — but adorable — performance. Watch it in the video above!

During the Rescue Dog Agility competition on Friday, March 10, the pup knocked over the bar on one of the hurdles and landed face-first on the turf with his legs sprawled in the air. Thankfully, the mistake didn’t keep him down for long. The energetic pooch hopped right back up and sprinted through the rest of the obstacle course with lots of enthusiasm.



“Wrong way! Oh well, doesn’t really matter, does it?” the announcer said as Olly went the wrong way through a tunnel. His handler, Karen, hopelessly tried to direct him through the course, but the canine skipped a few obstacles completely.

According to the announcers, the pooch was adopted from the Kimpton Blue Cross in Hertfordshire, England, when he was around 10 weeks old. His owners first renamed him Lockie before finally settling on Olly.

“He is an absolute handful. Olly is totally crazy, as you can see,” the announcer said with a laugh. "He’s having a ball. He loves life and exercise.”

More than 22,000 dogs took part in the four-day competition. A 2-year-old American Cocker Spaniel named Afterglow Miami Ink was crowned Best in Show at this year’s event.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!