Alan Colmes Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Radio and TV host Alan Colmes has died at the age of 66. Fox News Channel announced his passing during America's Newsroom on Thursday, February 23.

Colmes' wife, Jocelyn Crowley, also released a statement about his death. "Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley," the statement reads. "He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time."

Colmes was born in New York City and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree from its School of Communications in 1971. He started his career at WABC and WNBC before he joined Fox as a liberal political commentator in 1996.

Colmes is best known for cohosting the nightly political debate show Hannity & Colmes with Sean Hannity, which ran from October 1996 until Colmes' departure in January 2009. The show was replaced with Hannity.

Hannity, 55, paid tribute to his former colleague during the broadcast on Thursday. "[He was] one of the nicest, kindest and most generous people," he said.

Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2017

Megyn Kelly, who will soon join NBC after leaving Fox News last month, tweeted: "Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family."

Fox anchor Shannon Bream posted about Colmes as well. "Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away," she wrote via Twitter.

Read more tributes below:

God rest @AlanColmes. We laughed about everything for 30 years. I loved Alan. -don imus — Imus in the Morning (@TheImusShow) February 23, 2017

RIP @AlanColmes. Shock. While is disagreed with him on many things he was a good and decent man. Indeed, all that matters in the end. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 23, 2017

Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) February 23, 2017

Shocked to hear of the passing of Alan Colmes. Thanks for providing great perspective on the stories of the day. — Mike Tobin (@MikeTobinFox) February 23, 2017

So sad to hear of the death of Fox News colleague Alan Colmes. He and I agreed on little, but I liked him immensely. Good guy. R.I.P. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2017



