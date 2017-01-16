Not their president. Michael Moore tweeted on Saturday, January 14, that he, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities will be staging a protest against Donald Trump outside his NYC hotel the night before the inauguration.



“Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6 pm! Come!” the 62-year-old filmmaker tweeted. He later retweeted an NBC News story that other big names like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rosie Perez and the Rev. Al Sharpton will also be joining in on the protest on Thursday, January 19.



TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Moore, Ruffalo, 49, and Baldwin, 58, were vocal opponents of the former Apprentice host, 70, throughout the election season. On Saturday, Baldwin reprised his role as Trump on Saturday Night Live, throwing jabs at the president-elect and mocking the controversial press conference he held last week.

In the episode’s cold open, Baldwin-as-Trump addressed the recently released, unverified dossier that claimed the real estate mogul once asked prostitutes to perform lewd sexual acts during a trip to Moscow. (Trump has denied all of the allegations in the report.)



Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier this week, the 30 Rock alum took Trump to task via the president-elect’s favorite form of communication: Twitter. “If Trump believes that criticism of, opposition to, distaste for his election will eventually subside, he is mistaken,” the Emmy-winning actor tweeted on Monday, January 9. “It’s just starting.”

In a statement to NBC News Sunday, Ruffalo expressed similar sentiments of determination. "We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day," Ruffalo said in the statement, adding that participants "are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



