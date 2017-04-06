Alec Baldwin and Dana Brunetti Credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage.com; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Well, that escalated quickly. Alec Baldwin and film producer Dana Brunetti struck up a heated social media war over claims about Nikki Reed’s age in the 30 Rock alum’s new memoir, Nevertheless.

Baldwin, 59, says in his book that he was misled about Reed’s age when he played a man having an affair with his stepdaughter (played by Reed, now 28) in the indie film Mini’s First Time, which was produced by Brunetti, 43. At the time of filming, Baldwin was about 46 while Reed was about 16. In Nevertheless, the actor writes that he found out about Reed’s young age toward the end of production and “flipped out on producers” who allegedly told him “something different.”

Brunetti was quick to slam Baldwin’s claims in a Wednesday, April 5, interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Of course he totally knew how old she was,” he told the publication. “That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting [President Donald] Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore.”

Brunetti also told THR that Baldwin’s claims made him look immoral. "It [makes us look like] we did something unethical or shady or hid something. It makes me look bad. It makes Evan [Astrowsky] look bad. Does he realize Kevin [Spacey] was a producer?"

In response, Baldwin fired back at Brunetti via Twitter. “And Hollywood producers like Brunetti never do anything shady or unethical?” he tweeted on Wednesday. Baldwin’s message sparked a ruthless Twitter feud between the two men. Among many jabs and insults, Baldwin and Brunetti made thinly veiled threats against each other. Brunetti told Baldwin that he would “bury” him, but the Beetlejuice actor clapped back, writing, “You’re already buried.”

Check out their entire spat below: