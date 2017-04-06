Alec Baldwin and Dana Brunetti Credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage.com; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Well, that escalated quickly. Alec Baldwin and film producer Dana Brunetti struck up a heated social media war over claims about Nikki Reed’s age in the 30 Rock alum’s new memoir, Nevertheless.

Baldwin, 59, says in his book that he was misled about Reed’s age when he played a man having an affair with his stepdaughter (played by Reed, now 28) in the indie film Mini’s First Time, which was produced by Brunetti, 43. At the time of filming, Baldwin was about 46 while Reed was about 16. In Nevertheless, the actor writes that he found out about Reed’s young age toward the end of production and “flipped out on producers” who allegedly told him “something different.”

First Independent Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Brunetti was quick to slam Baldwin’s claims in a Wednesday, April 5, interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Of course he totally knew how old she was,” he told the publication. “That’s why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he’s been method acting [President Donald] Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore.”

Brunetti also told THR that Baldwin’s claims made him look immoral. "It [makes us look like] we did something unethical or shady or hid something. It makes me look bad. It makes Evan [Astrowsky] look bad. Does he realize Kevin [Spacey] was a producer?"

In response, Baldwin fired back at Brunetti via Twitter. “And Hollywood producers like Brunetti never do anything shady or unethical?” he tweeted on Wednesday. Baldwin’s message sparked a ruthless Twitter feud between the two men. Among many jabs and insults, Baldwin and Brunetti made thinly veiled threats against each other. Brunetti told Baldwin that he would “bury” him, but the Beetlejuice actor clapped back, writing, “You’re already buried.”

Check out their entire spat below:

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Name something I've done shady or unethical, Alec. You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am If required, I'm sure there is one. But really, are you going to continue to deny that you didn't know she was 16?? I'll bury you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.

You're already buried. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am You're a fool. She just came off a movie called 13!! Do I need to bring in the other crew to vouch that you knew?? @NickGuthe wanna weigh in — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for that stunning work of yours on 50 SHADES OF GRAY — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for your book of lies that you have already admitted wasn't properly vetted. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

The problem with Hollywood is they cower to blowhard bullies like @ABFalecbaldwin. He can't handle when someone like me stands up to him. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti No wonder Spacey fired you. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin More lies. No wonder Kim divorced you. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm sure SAG has them. Contact them. You're the one maligning me and will need to defend and retract your lies. — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Put down that 50 Shades part 9 script you're reading and trot on over to SAG! Pronto! — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc You mean my Oscar nominated films? Nice plug by the way. When are you gonna come out to the 310 with a chain and show us how it's done? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017

@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Do me 1 favor? Just teach me how to bankrupt a company like Relativity. I want to put it in a screenplay I'm working on.

Oh. Get the waiver. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017

@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am @matchgameabc Again, you don't know what you're talking about. It was BK before I got there. What else you got angry man? — Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017