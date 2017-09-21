Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez and I Are ‘Best Friends'

Alex Rodriguez sees Jennifer Lopez as much more than his girlfriend. "I think we're just best friends,” Rodriguez, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 20. "We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing."



The former New York Yankees player also opened up about how the couple supports each other in their various business ventures. "It's what it's all about," he said. "It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other.”

Rodriguez recently opened up to Us Weekly about his love of several months and the influence she has had on his daughters. "Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez, 42, told Us exclusively at Kia Stinger Runway Racing NY2017 at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, September 12. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”



"Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it,” Rodriguez added. “So for them it's a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents.”

Rodriguez shares Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez and ex Marc Anthony are parents to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Lopez similarly raved about her romance in a recent interview with Hola! USA. “I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever,” Lopez, 48, said in the interview published on Wednesday, September 13. "And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!"

