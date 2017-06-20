Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez Is a ‘Role Model’ for My Daughters

Family bonding! Alex Rodriguez praised his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for being a strong female role model for his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Elle, 9.

The former baseball star, 41, gushed over the 47-year-old actress’ business empire. “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, June 20. “She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

He added that he wants his daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, to look to Lopez as an example. "I like that for my daughters, and Jennifer is the role model,” he said.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez and Lopez, who began dating earlier this year, enjoyed a romantic European vacation together. “The weather was awesome. We never get six or seven days off, so we were very blessed to have that opportunity,” he said. "This summer, for me, [is the] first summer that I’ve had off baseball in 25 years to spend time with my daughters.”

Lopez previously shared photos of the duo’s “#Baecation2017” to France and Monaco. They spent several days yachting near Monte Carlo, Antibes and Saint-Tropez before heading to Paris. In the City of Light, they lunched at the Louvre Museum and strolled the streets.

The former New York Yankee previously told Extra that he has a lot in common with Lopez, who is mom of 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life,” Rodriguez said, "but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!