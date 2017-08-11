Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez Is an 'Incredible Athlete'

His workout buddy! Alex Rodriguez opened up about hitting the gym with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez ahead of hosting the UFC GYM Kendall Grand Opening in Miami on Thursday, August 10.

"Jennifer is an incredible athlete," Rodriguez, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly. "She's a former star athlete going back to junior high [and] high school. And we both just love the fitness space, we like to work out. We work out together, we workout apart. Yeah, she's great."

When asked what his favorite asset on a woman is, he quipped to Us: "Intelligence!"

The former Yankees third baseman and Lopez, 48, have been dating for a couple of months now. They first made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala on May 1.

"Everything’s good," he said of their relationship.

When not working, Rodriguez and the Shades of Blue actress spend time with their kids together. Rodriguez is dad of daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony share 9-year-old twins Emme and Max.

"Number one, it starts with my family. I just retired a year ago almost today, and I can’t believe how busy I’ve stayed. I’m having a great deal of fun. Family is good," Rodriguez told Us. "I would describe them as very athletic, but they’re very broad with their talents. They’re very good with music, good dancers, good students. I’m a father — I'll stay here all day talking about my daughters," he added, laughing.

Rodriguez, however, isn't as good on his feet — according to Natasha and Ella. The pair, who say their dad is "very, very happy" these days, were quick to note that he's not the best dancer.

"We like to teach him how to dance," Natasha told Us at the event. "Not even close. But he likes to do it, and it’s the passion that counts."



