Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez Is My Daughters’ Role Model

Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, don’t have to look far to find their idol — who just so happens to be his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. "Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at Kia Stinger Runway Racing NY2017 at Chelsea Piers on Tuesday, September 12. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”



The former Yankees player explained that his daughters aspire to have a career like his multihyphenate girlfriend of several months. "Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it,” Rodriguez told Us. “So for them it's a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents.”

Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Lopez is already offering her guidance to the young girls, who Rodriguez shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. In a recent video on Rodriguez’s Instagram Story, Lopez sat with Ella and helped her sing Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.” Rodriguez captioned the sweet clip: “Coach JL.” However, it seems that the 9-year-old wasn’t thrilled about the vocal coaching session being seen by Rodriguez’s one million followers. "She didn't talk to me for a whole day because I posted that,” he tells Us. “But I reminded her she gave me the green light!"

Rodriguez and his girls often watch Lopez perform at her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas. "The show is amazing, the best I've seen, two hours of intense performance, the production the dancing, the singing,” he explained. “It never gets old to me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.