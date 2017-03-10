Still on daddy duty! Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday, March 9, to share a photo of himself and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, hanging out with their 8-year-old daughter, Ella, at a parent-teacher day.

In the pic, Rodriguez, 41, sits at a picnic table and hugs his youngest child as his former spouse, 44 — with whom he also shares daughter Natasha, 12 — leans in. “Parent-Teacher Day at Ella’s school,” the retired Yankees player, who divorced Scurtis in 2008 after six years of marriage, captioned the pic of the happy trio.

Parents-Teacher Day at Ella's school. A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:15am PST

The sweet post comes just one day after Us Weekly confirmed the MLB star’s romance with Jennifer Lopez. As previously reported, the hot new couple — a.k.a. “J-Rod” — were quietly seeing each other for weeks before their relationship made headlines on Wednesday, March 8.



Incidentally, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 47, also spent some quality time with her son, Max, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — the same day Rodriguez met up with Scurtis at Ella’s school.

Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE 📷: by Maximilian A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Lopez, who is also mom of Max’s twin sister, Emme, shared a pic (snapped by her little guy!) of herself posing on a picnic blanket. “Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE,” she wrote alongside the Instagram shot. “📷: by Maximilian”

Prior to clocking in QT with their kids, a source tells Us that Rodriguez and Jenny From the Block were in Los Angeles together last weekend. The athlete also attended one of the pop diva’s concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she has a residency.

"They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago. It’s been really secretive,” the insider told Us. "They're in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age."

Anthony J Causi/Icon SMI/ZUMA Press

Rodriguez and Lopez first met years ago in May 2005 when the Shades of Blue actress watched the baseball legend play in a Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York. The pair were spotted shaking hands and posed for photographs afterward.

Before Rodriguez, Lopez — whose divorce from Anthony, 48, was finalized in 2014 — dated backup dancer Casper Smart and was engaged to Ben Affleck, whom she split from in 2004. After calling it quits with Scurtis, Rodriguez was linked to a slew of famous stars including Madonna and Cameron Diaz, among others. He most recently dated entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, but they called it quits a few months ago.

