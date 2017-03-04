Ali Fedotowsky's bachelorette days are officially behind her. The season six Bachelorette married her fiancé, Kevin Manno, in a beachside wedding in L.A. on Friday, March 3, her rep reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Throughout my life, I've always imagined what my wedding day would be like," the 32-year-old reality star turned Aliluvs.com blogger tells Us. "Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno."

Fedotowsky and the radio host, 33, tied the knot at L.A.'s Terranea Resort on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. First down the aisle was the pair's adorable pup, Owen, who was escorted by Manno's mom and dad. Then, the bride and groom's 7-month-old daughter, Molly, serving as a pint-sized flower girl, was pulled down the aisle in a vintage wagon.

As Fedotowsky, who wore a strapless, lace Alvina Valenta gown for the ceremony, strolled towards the altar on her father's arm, the Golden Coast All Stars band performed a special version of the couple's favorite song, "Ho Hey" by the Lumineers.

The duo said their vows beneath an arch adorned with ivory silk drapery, white roses and lush greenery, in front of 100 guests, including Kaley Cuoco, Haylie Duff, Lacey Chabert, Amy Davidson and season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

"The vibe was classic and romantic," Fedotowsky's event producer, Leila Lewis from Be Inspired PR, tells Us. "Ali wanted something that she can look back on 10 years down the road and it's still elegant."

In November, Fedotowsky shared on her blog that the nuptials, which were originally supposed to take place in Mexico, had previously been postponed: once because she got pregnant with Molly, and again because of the Zika virus outbreak. She shared with Us that the key to finally planning the big day, even as she cared for her newborn daughter, was hiring wedding planners Laura Allin and Natasha Coughlin from Gather Events: "If I didn't have my wedding planners, I don't know what I'd do!"

Now Fedotowsky and Manno, who will not be going on a honeymoon, are thrilled to finally share the same last name. Says Fedotowsky, "Kevin is Kevin Manno. Molly is Molly Manno. Owen, our dog, is Owen Manno. I wanted to be Ali Manno. It’s time!"



