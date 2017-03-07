Starburst

Dreams do come true! Starburst is appeasing the taste buds of picky candy eaters everywhere by launching Starburst All Pink, which is exactly what it sounds like: a bag completely full of just the beloved strawberry-flavored chews.

Starburst All Pink will be available for a limited time only during the month of April, which means 30 glorious days of not having to dig through a pack of Starburst to find your favorite flavor — that is, if you’re one of the many pink Starburst enthusiasts.

Naturally, many excited fans took to Twitter to sound off on the thrilling news.

“Starburst All Pink packs. Omg my dreams have come true. @Starburst is this true? Where can I get them? Birthday present?” one wrote, while another enthused: “So excited for all pink @Starburst bags to come out!!!!”

starting in April @Starburst will roll out limited-edition ALL PINK packages filled with only pink, strawberry-flavored Starbursts #yasqueen pic.twitter.com/nw9VVC7sLr — Rory Harty (@bibbyharty) March 7, 2017

Devastation is finding out @Wendy's got rid of spicy chicken nugs



Happiness is finding out @Starburst is making a bag of all pink starburst — Anne Resler (@annemccaff) March 7, 2017

Pink starbursts are evidence that there may in fact be a god — Dan Burdick (@dburds7) February 23, 2017

@Starburst releasing "all pink" bags is probably the best thing I've heard all year. — René (@renejpacheco) March 7, 2017

STARBURST IS RELEASING ALL PINK BAGS & PACKS 😍😍😍 — ♕ (@Sp0iledSweetie) March 7, 2017

Starburst All Pink packs. Omg my dreams have come true. @Starburst is this true? Where can I get them? Birthday present? — LadyMermaid (@CourtneyLove312) March 7, 2017

All pink starburst is coming soon wooooow — Chels E. (@chelsechh) March 7, 2017

So excited for all pink @Starburst bags to come out!!!! — mason (@BazookaBaller32) March 7, 2017

They have all pink Starburst packs now? Did someone read my dream journal? — Sarah McHone-Chase (@smchonech) March 7, 2017

Bachelor alum and apparent pink Starburst lover Catherine Giudici Lowe was one of the lucky few to get an early taste of the highly anticipated treat.

I got a very sweet #gift from @Starburst in the form of an ALL PINK PACK 😍😍😍 Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fDMWcgorE5 — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) February 6, 2017

“I got a very sweet #gift from @Starburst in the form of an ALL PINK PACK,” she tweeted on Monday, March 6. “Thank you!”

Starting in April, Starburst All Pink will be sold in select stores nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B and Amazon.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!