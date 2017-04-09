A man and his cat. Ricky Gervais is a big fan of his cat, Ollie, and has often taken to Twitter to share his love and adoration for his furry friend. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up all the times the oft-grumpy Brit has gushed about Ollie on the social media platform.



“Have a peaceful night,” Gervais captioned an adorable shot of Ollie curled up in his arms Wednesday, April 5.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

A week ago, he shared a picture to Instagram of himself cross-eyed, with Ollie’s face in the foreground of the photo. “Have a great day,” he captioned the snapshot.

Have a peaceful night. pic.twitter.com/F8axh3ATVV — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 5, 2017

Have a peaceful night. pic.twitter.com/LxsD6T0OY7 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 2, 2017

Have a peaceful night. pic.twitter.com/soE284ZA07 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 1, 2017

Played tennis & got the powerboat out of winter storage. That's enough work for a Saturday. Time for a nap. pic.twitter.com/MP4eQYs7uQ — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 1, 2017

I CAN'T EVEN GET ANY PRIVACY IN MY OWN LIVING ROOM!!! #ThatIdiotsBack pic.twitter.com/H8MUNUrx26 — Ollie (@myleftfang) March 30, 2017

Have a great day. A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

