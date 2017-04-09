TOP 5

All the Times Ricky Gervais Made Us Smile by Gushing About His Cat on Twitter

By Joyce Chen
A man and his cat. Ricky Gervais is a big fan of his cat, Ollie, and has often taken to Twitter to share his love and adoration for his furry friend. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up all the times the oft-grumpy Brit has gushed about Ollie on the social media platform.

“Have a peaceful night,” Gervais captioned an adorable shot of Ollie curled up in his arms Wednesday, April 5.

A week ago, he shared a picture to Instagram of himself cross-eyed, with Ollie’s face in the foreground of the photo. “Have a great day,” he captioned the snapshot.

Have a great day.

A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) on

