Ready for a comeback. Amanda Bynes sat down for her first interview in four years after struggling with several arrests, drug use and erratic behavior.

The 31-year-old actress told Hollyscoop host Diana Madison in an interview posted on Friday, June 9, that she’s “doing great” after staying out of the spotlight for a few years. "I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school — FIDM. And I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that,” she said. "Other than that, I hike, go spinning — I take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless and that’s been really interesting and fun.”



The former Nickelodeon star announced that she’s ready to get back in front of the cameras after claiming that she was retiring from acting in 2010. "I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m the fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

Bynes also addressed her past behavior, including the infamous 2013 tweet about Drake, in which she wrote, “I want @drake to murder my vagina.” The All That alum said, "I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was like saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” she continued. “He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, ‘F--k me, Drake!’"

Her look at that time, including her long blue hair and facial piercings, was inspired by Blac Chyna, Bynes revealed. "I stole her look,” she said. "I was getting the micro dermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. … I’m a fan of hers. She’s adorable. She’s a cutie pie.”

According to ABC News, Bynes’ attorney Tamar Arminak revealed that she’s three-years sober. Arminak said that Bynes has complied with all conditions of her probation from her driving violations, which included a DUI, two alleged hit-and-runs, tickets and a driver’s license suspension, and that the former child star is thankful that no one was hurt.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!