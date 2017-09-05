The purr-fect addition! Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, announced their plans to foster a litter of kittens from a Los Angeles shelter via Instagram on Tuesday, September 5.

“We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes,” the 31-year-old Mean Girls actress wrote alongside an adorable snap of herself and the Newsroom alum, 41, smiling ear-to-ear.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“There are a lot of kittens in the LA area who need the same care! @bfas_la delivers the kittens and everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love!" she continued. "We're so close to making LA a NO KILL city.” (Seyfried is already mom to her 7-year-old Australian shepherd, Fin.)

This is not the first time the Dear John actress has supported pet rescue and adoption. In June, Seyfried took to Instagram to share her support for a landmark bill that would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits unless they come from rescue groups or shelters.

“#wayback 🌞🐾📢ATTENTION California is poised to make history! The state legislature is considering a landmark bill that would prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits unless they come from shelters or rescue groups. You can help put an end to the suffering of countless animals in substandard breeding facilities and reduce killing in our shelters by taking action today. Urge your representatives to vote YES on Assembly Bill 485 through @bestfriendsanimalsociety’s action alert via the link in the bio,” she wrote at the time.

The kittens aren’t their only recent addition. As previously reported, Seyfried and Sadoski, who eloped in March, welcomed a baby girl that same month.

