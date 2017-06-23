Sorry, Neil Lane. Amanda Stanton tells Us Weekly that she doesn’t plan on getting engaged on season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise.

“I learned a lot from experience last time,” says Stanton, who got engaged to ex-fiance Josh Murray on season 3 of BIP. “I don’t regret any of it, but I definitely learned that [getting engaged on TV] is not something that I would do again. The best case scenario is I meet someone and then we go home and date in real life. I’m not looking to get engaged at all this time. Just taking things slow.”

The 27-year-old got the chance to mingle with the cast before ABC temporarily shut down production amid allegations of sexual misconduct. After a producer claimed misconduct at the workplace just days into filming, the season 4 cast was sent home from Mexico. Warner Bros. has since concluded their investigation and resumed filming after finding no wrongdoing occurred and that no crew or castmember was hurt.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraksphoto.com

When asked if she’s clicked with any of the guys yet, Stanton told Us that she was “just trying to get to know everyone.”

“It’s a little weird being back after going last year and getting engaged so going back was a little more difficult than I thought it would be,” shares Stanton, who is the mom of Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 3, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. “I’m glad that I went back. I think it’ll be good for me.”

Rick Rowell/ABC

Her romance with Josh Murray came as a surprise to Bachelor Nation after his nasty split from Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman. As previously reported, Dorfman, 30, claimed that Murray was intense and controlling.

Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8. ABC has yet to reveal a new premiere date.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!