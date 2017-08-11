They're still friends! Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted hanging out together in Australia just days after their split made headlines, and now they're addressing the news.

"Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves," the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Friday, August 11. "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course."



The statement continued, "People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird... However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."

"As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't)," the pair concluded. "The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, August 6, that the Rum Diary actress, 31, and the business magnate, 46, called it quits on their romance after one year together. "The timing wasn't good for them," a source told Us. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

Heard and Musk confirmed the news on social media. He wrote on Instagram that they "are still friends, remain close and love one another," and she thanked fans for the "continued support, respect and privacy during these difficult, very human times."

The Zombieland actress finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp in January after less than two years of marriage. The Tesla CEO finalized his divorce from second wife Talulah Riley in November 2016.



