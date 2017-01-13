Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce is finalized nearly eight months after the former couple split, the Danish Girl actress’ lawyer confirms in a statement to Us Weekly.



"It is a great day. All Amber wanted was to be divorced and now she is,” Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, tells Us. “In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over.'"



The finalization comes just weeks after Depp, 53, requested that Heard pay $100,000 in legal fees, as revealed in new court documents filed by his lawyer, Laura Wasser, on December 20.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the docs asked that Heard pay the $100,000 in attorney’s fees incurred by Depp from her previous legal request, which asked that the Pirates of the Caribbean star pay the remaining $6.8 million he owes her under the terms of their divorce settlement.



However, an insider tells Us that the judge “rejected Johnny's request for Amber to pay his attorney fees. Amber is not paying his legal fees either.”



The source adds: “The settlement, the original terms, will be enforced.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, and after many setbacks and accusations — including her claim that Depp had physically and verbally abused her — they settled their divorce for $7 million on August 16.

The actress previously vowed that she would donate the entirety of her settlement money to charity. She gave $350,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union on August 19, a rep for the organization confirmed to TMZ on Monday, November 28. According to the site, Heard paid the ACLU in advance, but future payments were put on hold until she receives the remainder of the $7 million she was awarded in her divorce from Depp.



“The settlement documents are being finalized and will be signed this week. Johnny is obligated by the settlement to pay Amber, and she in turn will honor her pledges to Children’s Hospital and the American Civil Liberties Union,” Heard’s lawyer, O’Donnell, told Us at the time. “Amber’s commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and helping sick children is her life’s work. Her recent PSA on domestic violence does not violate her settlement agreement with Johnny. She will continue to lend her voice to the rising chorus of women speaking out about this terrible scourge on the American family.”



