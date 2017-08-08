They’re still friends. Amber Heard broke her silence about her split from boyfriend Elon Musk in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 8.



The Danish Girl actress, 31, shared a series of photos of the words “Give,” “Love” and “Joy” spelled out in red roses around a pool. "Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time,” Heard captioned the pic. "In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”



The 46-year-old billionaire previously spoke out about their breakup in the comments section of another one of Heard’s Instagram photos. Musk called a snap of Heard comparing herself to The Little Mermaid’s Ariel “V cute.” He added, "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

As Us Weekly previously reported on Sunday August 6, the couple called it quits on their nearly yearlong relationship. “The timing wasn’t good for them,” an insider told Us. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] is Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

The Rum Diary star was previously married to Johnny Depp for 15 months, but she filed for divorce last May. The Tesla CEO, meanwhile, shares five sons — Griffin, Xavier, Damian, Saxon and Kai — with his first wife Justine Musk. He went on to marry and divorce his second wife, Talulah Riley, twice.



