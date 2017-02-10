No longer in step. Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have split after almost five months of dating, sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, February 10.

The pair, who met while Rose, 33, was partnered with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim, on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars last year, have gone their separate ways just a few months after finally going public with their romance. "They're just too different," a source tells Us.

Another insider says their schedules were an issue. “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with,” the source says, adding: “I could see them hooking up again in the future."

James Devaney/GC Images

The exes started out as friends, then played coy with their relationship status before making it Instagram official on December 12.



Their relationship appears to have cooled off quickly, as a source told Us Weekly late last month that the talk-show host saw a future with the dance pro, 30. “They’re definitely serious,” a friend of the pair told Us, adding that Rose was “treating this as a long-term relationship.”

The SlutWalk founder, who shares 3-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, had also been spending time in New York City with her beau. She shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram on January 18, captioning it, “NYC nights.”

Rose had even been spending time with Chmerkovskiy’s family, including meeting his new nephew, Shai, who Maks and his fiancée, former DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, welcomed on January 4.

While their appearances on each others' social media have died down in recent weeks, Val posted a cryptic Instagram on Friday, February 10, sharing a Confucius quote and captioning it “enlightenment is within.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



