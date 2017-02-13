Are Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa back on? Not so fast. The former stripper took to social media on Monday, February 13, to clarify her relationship with the rapper, who she was spotted kissing on Saturday night.

“Please allow me an opportunity to introduce my situation. I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life … Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” Rose, 33, shared in an Instagram post on Monday. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She also acknowledged her recent split from Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, writing, "And to the awesome person I got to spend the past 5 months with (Val) and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more. So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious, it's just how life works sometimes.”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As previously reported, Rose and Chmerkovskiy went their separate ways after five months together because, as one source told Us, they were just “too different.” The insider said, “It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with.”

Not long after their split, Rose and ex-husband Khalifa sparked reconciliation rumors after they kissed in front of photographers at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party on Saturday, February 11. The former couple, who wed in July 2013 and are parents of Sebastian, 3, split in September 2014 after Rose filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the exes are indeed just close friends and not back together. “They are just coparents and good friends,” the insider tells Us. “They don’t want to be together but still love and respect each other as coparents and friends. They have always been like this.”

James Devaney/GC Images

In fact, the “See You Again” rapper, 29, was seen with a different lady after the awards show Sunday. According to an eyewitness, Khalifa attended Rihanna’s Grammys afterparty at 1 Oak in Los Angeles with another woman who he stuck close to all night.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!