Auntie on duty! Amber Rose shared an adorable selfie with her BFF Blac Chyna’s baby daughter, Dream, on Wednesday, January 18, sharing the cute image with fans via Instagram.

“Beautiful @Dream 💕#AuntieMuva,” the 33-year-old model captioned the picture. In the snap, 2-month-old Dream looks as though she’s mimicking Rose’s duck lips as she stares curiously at the camera. Makeup maven Rose looks comfy in a burgundy hoodie and black baseball cap for her playdate with Dream.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics

Rose was was one of the first to welcome Dream to the world on Thursday, November 10, and posted images of the newborn even before mom Chyna, 28, and dad Rob Kardashian.



Beautiful @Dream 💕#AuntieMuva A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

“A Dream come true #DreamKardashian 😍,” an ecstatic Rose captioned the precious image at the time. In it, she cradles the tiny newborn in her arms, with Dream looking all cozy in a tiny white bathrobe.



On Wednesday, Rose also took callers during an Instagram Live video, but hung up on one woman after the caller appeared to be laughing and joking about being a molestation victim. Haters misinterpreted the incident, however, claiming that Rose was the one who had laughed at the woman’s story.

Rose took to Instagram on Thursday, January 19, to set the record straight. “I was on IG live last night with my friends a woman called in and said that she was molested by her uncle when she was 5 years old at the same time laughing with her friend in the background,” Rose captioned a screenshot of several hateful messages after the incident. “She obviously wanted A moment on our IG live that’s why I said, ‘That’s too much’ and hung up on her.”



The model then took critics to task by asserting her own passions and intentions in being involved with women’s rights, noting that she doesn’t make any money from her annual Slut Walk and that her mom was molested before, so she clearly takes the issue seriously.

“It's disappointing that you can devote your life into helping people every single day and one misunderstanding everybody turns their back on you,” she continued. “Stand up and make a change! Ask yourself what are YOU doing for Women's Rights? Or whatever ur cause is. Know ur facts before you try to erase all the good someone has done. I have an extremely compassionate heart and I will continue to take the punches - Muva.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



