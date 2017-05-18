Mariotto/INFphoto.com

So scary. Amber Rose slept while an intruder reportedly broke into her Los Angeles home and stayed for four hours on Wednesday, May 17, according to TMZ.

The site reports that the culprit gained access to Rose’s San Fernando Valley pad early Wednesday morning by breaking a kitchen window and entering through the pantry — all while Rose, 33, her mom, assistant, bodyguards and her son, Sebastian, 4, were asleep.

According to TMZ, Rose realized someone had broken into her home when she noticed the shattered kitchen window on Wednesday afternoon, and then reviewed surveillance footage that reportedly showed the perpetrator — who did not appear to steal anything — breaking and entering.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that Rose called law enforcement after the incident. “We can confirm that police responded to a call at Amber Levonchuck, also known as Amber Rose's home,” the statement reads. “No other details being given at this time.”

Rose has yet to publicly address the frightening ordeal.

