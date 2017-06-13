A standout contestant on America’s Got Talent named Dr. Brandon Rogers has died just weeks before his episode was scheduled to air, TMZ reports.
According to the site, Rogers passed away over the weekend following a car accident in Maryland on Saturday, June 10.
Rogers was first discovered by AGT producers after he covered Boyz II Men song “On Bended Knee” on Instagram in December 2016.
The singer’s cover was so good, the band even offered Rogers the chance to perform on stage with them this past January. Rogers posted a video from his once-a-lifetime performance on Instagram after the show with the caption: “This past weekend has been nothing short of amazing!! Sharing the stage with my idols...literally a dream come true!! Thank you SO much to 3 of the dopest most insanely talented singers ever @BoyzIIMen !!”
According to TMZ, producers are still debating over whether to air Rogers’ performance.
Us Weekly has reached out for comment.
