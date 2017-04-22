Amy Schumer Buys A Store Employee a Mattress for Letting Her Use the Bathroom

Bathroom break! Comedian and actress Amy Schumer was out running in Chicago earlier this month when nature called. She popped into a Six Corners Mattress Firm to ask if she could use their restroom, and employee Sagine Lazarre pointed her in the right direction. On her way out, Schumer asked Lazarre to name her favorite mattress in the store, which led Schumer to purchase it to thank Lazarre for her generosity. The best part? Lazarre didn't recognize Schumer until she Googled the name on the actress' credit card after the Trainwreck star left.

This isn't the first time Schumer has done a solid for a helpful employee: Last year, she tipped the bartenders at New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre (where Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton runs) $1,000 on a $77 bill. "I've been there," she told the staff, referencing her days as a waitress.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!