Jimmie Walker and political commentator Ann Coulter attend 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger on April 10, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TV Land

Not so fast! Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 5, to deny legendary sitcom producer Norman Lear's claims that she's dating Good Times alum Jimmie Walker.

"Best of friends, love him, no romance," the conservative political commentator, 55, tweeted.

Coulter's comments came two days after Lear, 94, claimed she and Walker, 69, were an item. "I love [Walker]; he's a wonderful guy, but I'll tell you something about him that'll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter," Lear told Black-ish creator Kenya Barris during an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, April 3. Lear then claimed that he and his wife, Lyn Lear, had dinner with Coulter and Walker, adding that Coulter was "a dreamy, delicious, sweet person."

Barris, 42, was surprised by the TV icon's comment. "J.J. dates Ann Coulter!" he exclaimed, referencing James "J.J." Evans Jr., Walker's character on Good Times. "You couldn't write that! That's fantastic!"



Rumors have swirled online about the status of Coulter and Walker's relationship for years. During an October 2013 interview with The Huffington Post, Coulter said Walker was the one "spreading that rumor." She denied that they were a couple, but confirmed that the comedian is one of her close friends.

"He is so hilarious, so I see him a lot when I'm in L.A.," she said. "But we are not technically dating."

