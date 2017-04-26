TheMegaAgency.com

Reunited and it feels so good? Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley look like they may be back together. The Vampire Diaries star and the Originals actress, who split in March after four years together, are hanging out again.

The duo were spotted at the Farmer’s Market in L.A. on March 19 and enjoyed a romantic dinner date together at Madeo in West Hollywood on April 6.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Tonkin, 27, and Wesley, 34, have been hooking up and are friendly despite their split.

Tonkin has also alluded to fans that they’re back on: The actress posted an Instagram photo of the hunk to her account on Wednesday, April 26. “Resting life dilemma face 😉,” she captioned the image of Wesley sitting in the backseat of an SUV.

Resting life dilemma face 😉 A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

As previously reported, the couple split last month after meeting on set in 2012 and moved out of their shared home. Prior to their split, they were last spotted out together in December 2016.

