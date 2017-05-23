INFphoto.com

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Cher and more celebrities took to social media to react to the horrific news of explosions killing several people and injuring dozens of others at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22.

As previously reported, emergency services responded to the scene after concertgoers took to social media to document the hysteria that occurred after two huge explosions allegedly went off inside the arena shortly after the singer left the stage. The Manchester police department then confirmed via social media that 19 have been confirmed dead and about 50 people were injured.

According to NBC News, US officials say that U.K. authorities believe the incident was carried out by a suicide bomber and it is being treated as a terrorist attack.

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Lovato tweeted, while Perry added: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."

See more reactions below:

I'm just hearing about the bombing in #Manchester my thoughts and prayers are with you all — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017