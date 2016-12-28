Ariana Grande attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to defend herself after people criticized her for revealing she felt harassed by a male fan. In a series of tweets, the “Side to Side” singer hit back at haters for suggesting the way she dresses and dances leaves her open to sex comments.

As previously reported, Grande took to social media Tuesday night to slam a male fan who objectified her in front of her boyfriend, Mac Miller. According to the songstress, the “young boy” followed her and Miller to their car one night and expressed his excitement about the rapper being able to “hit that.”

“Seeing a lot of ‘but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!’ .... please hold.. next tweet... i repeat expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault,” Grande tweeted on Wednesday, December 28. “Women's choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation. You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It's our right to express ourselves.”



The Grammy winner previously stated that she felt “hurt” after the male fan made her feel “sick and objectified.”

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” Grande wrote in her initial post Tuesday evening. “I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect. … It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.”

Grande concluded her post on Tuesday by saying that women should be able to speak up about their own experiences and “be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



