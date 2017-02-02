Ariana Grande attends the NBC Hairspray Live! press junket at the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, on November 16, 2016. Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

One more problem! The Associated Press accidentally tweeted on Wednesday, February 1, that Ariana Grande is pregnant. (As far as we know, she's not!)

The @APEntertainment account posted a photo of the “Side to Side” singer, 23, with the caption, “Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who’s the father? #ArianaGrande.”

The comment was quickly deleted, and the AP wrote about the mistake in a follow-up tweet. “.@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande,” the comment read. “It was unauthorized. We are investigating.”

Grande, who is dating Mac Miller, has yet to address the mishap. Instead, she has been busy promoting her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour, which kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday. The European leg of the tour will begin at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 8.



“See you in three days,” Grande captioned a photo of her schedule via Instagram on Wednesday.

The pop star posted a pic of 25-year-old Miller, too, along with heart emojis. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing during a dinner date in Encino, California, on August 21. They'd later attend the MTV Video Music Awards together.

The following month, Grande was visibly flustered when she was asked about the rapper during The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "This is so crazy! I've never had the relationship talk on a show before,” she said at the time. “No pressure."



