Even the most poised models trip sometimes! Ashley Graham stumbled on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala at NYC’s Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, but the model recovered like a true pro.

The catwalker, 29, nearly took a tumble while strutting her stuff for photographers. It appears the back of her long black gown got caught on her sky-high Jimmy Choo heels, and she rolled her ankle. The slip-up didn’t even faze Graham, who quickly steadied herself on the red carpet’s backdrop. The America’s Next Top Model judge, who was also wearing a sparkly diamond choker and corset belt, recovered gracefully and laughed it off.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl was honored as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the Icons category at the prestigious gala. She attended with her husband, Justin Ervin.

Graham’s friend Tyra Banks wrote an essay about the model as part of the annual list. “Every inch of Ashley Graham’s face tells the story of beauty — inside and out. Every word she speaks shouts to all who lack faith in their reflections. Every Graham of her body embraces anyone who ever doubted themselves,” Banks wrote. “It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s — no, make that beauty’s — new queen.”

Other celebs honored at the Time 100 event included John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie and Sarah Paulson.



