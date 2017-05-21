A new romance? Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins were spotted at a concert together on Saturday, May 20, just days after his split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell made headlines.

However, Iaconetti, 29, insists her relationship with Higgins, 29, is purely platonic. "Totally just friends!" the Bachelor alum, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on season 19, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "We went with our podcast manager at iHeart and other friends."



TMZ obtained photos of Iaconetti and Higgins at a Bryan Adams concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The reality stars have been spending time together to promote their new podcast Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous, which premieres on the iHeartRadio app on Tuesday, May 23. (Iaconetti also hosts the weekly podcast I Don't Get It.)

Higgins and Bushnell, who got engaged on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor last winter, confirmed their split in a statement on Monday, May 15. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they said. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."



The Denver native later broke his silence on his split from Bushnell, 27, in a preview of his upcoming podcast, telling listeners that the "joy" in their relationship had begun "slipping away."

