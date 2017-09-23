Audrina Patridge stepped out for the first time since filing for divorce from Corey Bohan and thanked fans for their support in an Instagram post on Saturday, September 23.

The Hills alum, 32, was spotted wearing a white top, black pants and a denim jacket tied around her waist as she carried shopping bags three days after filing for divorce and getting a restraining order against her husband of 10 months.

GAC/MEGA

The former reality star also took to Instagram on Saturday to share an image of the estranged couple’s daughter, Kirra Max, 14 months.

“Light of my life,” she captioned the video of her daughter in a sunny yellow dress. “This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!.... I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it’s still in perfect condition & cute as ever).”

Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!.... I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo (Kirra loves this little dress my grandma made it for my aunt 50+ years ago and it's still in perfect condition & cute as ever) A post shared by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

As Us Weekly previously reported, Patridge filed for divorce on Wednesday, September 20. She was granted a temporary restraining order against the BMX dirt bike rider, 35, on Monday, September 18, accusing him in documents obtained by Us of “aggressive behavior” and citing several alleged domestic violence incidents earlier this year.

“Corey is denying everything,” a source told Us of the allegations. “They are not living together right now.”

A second source told Us that the couple, who wed in Hawaii in November 2016, have tried to make their marriage work but “their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning. They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!