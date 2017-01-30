Azealia Banks and Rihanna Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage.com; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Oh my. Azealia Banks and Rihanna got into an epic feud on Sunday, January 29, and it all began because of President Donald Trump.

The "Ice Princess" rapper, 25, was first to lash out after Rihanna, 28, slammed Trump's travel ban over the weekend.

"Disgusted. The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!" Rihanna wrote to her more than 69 million Twitter followers on Saturday.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Banks, who previously endorsed Trump, 70, didn't hold back. "As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down," she wrote of the Barbados native in response. "Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s—t and pull out without any real repercussions????"

The fight didn't end there, however. In fact, it was just the beginning. Rihanna caught wind of the comments and posted a photo of herself pouting her lips on Instagram. "The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens," she wrote. Rihanna's captions are most likely in reference to Banks' controversial video last month where she claimed that she sacrifices chickens in her closet.

Banks then screenshot Rihanna's photo in a post which has since been deleted. "What rihanna meant was …. 'I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF—-KER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE,'" she wrote.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Banks went on to share Rihanna's phone number and posted Instagram videos directed at the "Work" singer. "Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you," she said, later offering to make her chicken nuggets. Rihanna has yet to respond.



Banks has feuded with many other stars in the past, including Russell Crowe and Zayn Malik. In May, she posted homophobic and racists tweets against the former One Direction singer, 24, after accusing him of copying her work. She later apologized to him in an open letter in May 2016.

Back in October, Banks also claimed that Crowe, 52, called her the N-word and choked her before removing her from his Beverly Hilton hotel suite. A source close to Crowe told Us Weekly that he never used the derogatory language. "She was yelling the N-word at everyone else. Russell behaved like a hero," the source said. "He acted in defense of his guests and removed her from his suite by putting her in a bear hug and picking her up."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



