Ashlee Frazier and Aaron Williams Credit: Courtesy of Ashlee Frazier/Instagram

Former Bachelor contestant AshLee Frazier has found her happily ever after — she married fiancé Aaron Williams on Saturday, March 18.

Frazier, 36, and her real estate agent groom tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Conroe, Texas, at a celebration attended by guests including fellow Bachelor contestants Elise Mosca and Erica Rose, who described her friend in an Instagram post as "the most stunning bride."

Mosca also shared a video of the couple's lakeside ceremony on Instagram and Frazier could be seen getting emotional as she read her vows.

@ashleefrazier 's beautiful wedding vows to Arron 👰💍 A post shared by Elise Mosca (@elisemosca) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

The Houston-based lifestyle blogger confirmed her engagement to Williams in a statement to Us Weekly in November 2016. "After a 10-year friendship and 11 months of courtship, I am marrying my best friend," she said.

Williams proposed to her with an oval-cut diamond ring on the Brooklyn Bridge as the couple vacationed in NYC on November 5.

Frazier competed for Sean Lowe's heart on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013, and made it to the final three before she was sent home — and famously left without saying a word to Lowe after he sent her packing.

She briefly dated former Bachelor and fellow Texan Brad Womack before moving on to Bachelorette alum Michael Garofola that same year. And in 2014 she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she got close to Graham Bunn.



Frazier was previously married to her high school sweetheart Andrew Barbarow. They wed when she was 17 and split eighteen months later.

