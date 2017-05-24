She's getting her happily ever after! Britt Nilsson is engaged to her boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne. The Bachelor alum announced the news with a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, May 23.

It's official!!!! 😍🌟😍🌟💖💕 can't get over how much I love youuuuu 🙆👰👰👰👰👰👰👰💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 ok I'll stop posting now 💚💚💚💛💛💛💚💚😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on May 24, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

"WE ARE ENGAGED!!!! I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!!" Nilsson captioned a pic of the pair. "I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!"

Courtesy Britt Nilsson/Instagram

Courtesy Britt Nilsson/Instagram

Courtesy Britt Nilsson/Instagram

The couple went into detail about their engagement in a YouTube video. Two weeks before proposing, Byrne flew to L.A. to Detroit, Michigan, to visit Nilsson's dad to get his blessing. (The whole time, Nilsson thought that Byrne was camping with his cousins.) He'd later pop the question at their home surrounded by white candles and flower petals.

Nilsson and Byrne began dating last year following her split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Brady Toops.

Really big news!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on May 23, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Nilsson appeared on Chris Soules' season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. She came close to starring in season 11 of The Bachelorette, but Kaitlyn Bristowe received more contestant votes.

