Perfectly uncomplicated, with a whole lotta bling! Season 17 Bachelor contestant Selma Alameri said “I do” to her fiancé Patrick Daniels in San Diego, California on Thursday, December 29. The former reality star contestant, who competed for love on Sean Lowe’s season and famously refused to kiss the former bachelor, tells Us Weekly it was the “amazing, perfectly uncomplicated wedding” of her dreams.

"I have to say, my favorite moment was hearing him say his vows to me. At that moment, it finally started to feel real to me,” she said.

“It was me who chose City Hall,” Alameri gushed to Us of her low-key nuptials to the attorney. “Patrick was happy to have a wedding, but weddings become about everything but the bride and groom.”

Courtesy of Fay Alameri and Reem Sinnett

The couple opted for City Hall after their family members got too involved in the wedding planning.

“Everyone got involved and had an opinion and family started to argue — we really didn't want all that, we just wanted a peaceful, comfortable and smooth wedding,” Alameri, who wore a chic white dress for the big day, explained.

Instead of spending money on a big blowout wedding, Alameri says they'll splurge on an “amazing honeymoon" in Europe. “That to me will be more memorable,” she told Us.



Courtesy of Fay Alameri and Reem Sinnett

Daniels proposed to Alameri in June with a stunning diamond ring.

“He promised me forever!! ❤️🤗🎉💍 #mybestfriend #MrsDaniels,” she captioned an Instagram of her giant diamond ring on June 27.

Congrats to the happy couple!



