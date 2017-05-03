Bachelor Nation Stars Enjoy a Fun Day at Malibu Wine Safaris

—Robby Hayes and Chase McNary attended FabFitFun's Malibu Wines Safari event in celebration of their Spring Box with Whitney Fransway, Sarah Vendal and Tenley Molzahn in Malibu.



—Halle Berry wore an Erickson Beamon cuff while hanging out in West Hollywood.



—Eiza Gonzales rocked a silky Sun Child pantsuit while at Coachella in Indio, California.



—Catt Sadler donned a Willow & Clay velvet burnout robe while vacationing in Mexico.



—James Franco noshed on delights including edamame, spicy tuna rolls and albacore with crispy onions for dinner with friends at ROKU Sunset in West Hollywood.



—January Jones celebrated the opening of "The Cape Reimagined", a unique exhibition of Burberry’s made-to-order couture capes, in Beverly Hills.

—Kourtney Kardashian wore a TRIANGL Ariel velvet side-tie bikini while on vacation with friends and family in Tulum, Mexico.



—Jamie Lynn Sigler received her Manchester by the Sea curated package, including Wickedly Prime Popcorn, from Amazon Prime in L.A.



—Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz ate a Chicken Schnitzel sandwich on the patio of Wienerschnitzel in North Hollywood, California.



—Elle Fanning enjoyed a Qui tequila cocktail during the Weinstein Company & Lyft-hosted screening of 3 Generations at The Whitby Hotel in NYC.

Jared Eng

—Jaime King accessorized with a Dagne Dover bag at her birthday soirée at Black Rabbit Rose in L.A.



—Candace Cameron Bure marched in The Lollipop Superhero Walk at The Grove in L.A.

—Busta Rhymes and his wife Takeshia Jack Smith dined at Empire Diner on the night of the iconic Manhattan restaurant's reopening.

—Chris Rock enjoyed a meal at PARC restaurant in Detroit, Michigan.

—DJ Cassidy played Notorious B.I.G. classics at the afterparty for “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” in NYC, which included guests such as Lil Kim, French Montana, Diddy and Naomi Campbell.

—Hailee Steinfeld was spotted arriving at LAX wearing her Feminist sunglasses by Privé.

—Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray attended NYLON's Young Hollywood bash in Hollywood.



—Liev Schreiber was spotted using his Herschel camo-printed tote while enjoying a beach day with his kids in Maui.



—Katie Holmes showed off a gorgeous hand-embroidered design by Fabiana Milazzo at the amFar Gala in Säo Paulo.



—Bella Hadid attended the SPRING Morgan Lane "Sleepover Party" at Chillhouse in NYC to celebrate their exclusive neon robes.

—Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone celebrated harper By Harper's BAZAAR May Issue with an event presented by Sephora at Mama Shelter in Hollywood.



—Jon Favreau hosted a screening of Chef after the LA Food Bowl "Chef’s Fable” conversation with Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold at The Wiltern in L.A.

