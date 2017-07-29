Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Celebrating the bride — without the bride! Bachelor alums Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Jasmine Goode, Sarah Vendal and Alexis Waters are currently partying it up in Punta Cana at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and though their intention was to celebrate Rachel Lindsay’s engagement, the Bachelorette star was MIA after missing her flight.



But the Bachelor babes didn’t let a little issue like the guest of honor not being around spoil their good time. Instead they had a photo shoot on the beach to show off all the fun they are having. The ladies also went mini-golfing, hung out on hammocks and toasted to the missing bride-to-be.

In photos posted on Instagram, the girls are clearly enjoying their sun-filled vacay, with Gates writing, “Sitting pretty in Paradise” and Loch declaring, “Now this is paradise” with a palm tree and sun emoji.

As for Lindsay — who is said to have found her one true love on this season of The Bachelorette — her former costars shared that the lawyer has big plans with her mysterious fiancé. Loch told Entertainment Tonight that the 32-year-old plans to introduce her friends to her new man in Dallas once the finale airs, and she plans on having an engagement party in Miami. Waters also told Us Weekly, “She’s creepily happy. Every time I hang out with her she’s talking about him 24/7 … She’s in love.”

When The Bachelorette star spoke with Us Weekly, she shared the same sentiment, saying, “I am so excited I found The One. He’s so amazing! We cannot wait to walk down the street hand in hand. I just want to be in public and do simple things like grab a cup of coffee together.”

