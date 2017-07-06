Jesse Grant/Getty Images

She got his final rose! Bachelorette alum Marcus Grodd is engaged to his girlfriend, Ally Lutar, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that Grodd, 29, popped the question under a waterfall after the pair took a walk through the mountainside at Lynn Valley Canyon in Canada on May 9.

"It was perfect," the source says. "They couple is over the moon happy as are both of their families."

Grodd, who appeared on Andi Dorfman's season 10 of The Bachelorette, was previously married to Bachelor season 18 contestant Lacy Faddoul. The pair met on season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and tied the knot in Mexico during the franchise's season 2 premiere, which aired in August 2015.

Courtesy Marcus Grodd/Instagram

Grodd and Faddoul's relationship was short-lived, however. The reality stars announced their split in June 2016. The following month, Grodd claimed that he got "played" by her.

"I don’t feel angry by any means — I just feel disappointed in how she’s moving on and making it more as a joke than anything," Grodd told Us at the time, referring to a video Faddoul posted of herself in a wedding dress running away. "It was more disappointment of seeing what she’s done and been posting, rather than being angry about it."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!