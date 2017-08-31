Bachelorette alum Michael Nance’s cause of death was ruled to be “multiple drug toxicity” from cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin, according to an autopsy report from the Travis County Office of the Medical Examiner revealed Friday, August 25. His death was also ruled an accident.

As previously reported, Nance died at age 31 in the early hours of May 29. He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a group home near, Austin, Texas, and police were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 a.m. When emergency personnel arrived to the scene, they attempted to resuscitate him. He was officially pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m. According to the autopsy report, Nance had a history of opiate abuse and anxiety.

The musician appeared on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, but was sent home in week four. Maynard, 31, shared her heartbreak over Nance’s death in a May tweet. “So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance,” she wrote. “Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”

Sean Lowe, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Chris Bukowski, who all competed alongside Nance on Maynard’s season, also expressed condolences from their friend after his death. “My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with kind soul,” Lowe tweeted in May. “We all loved him on Bachelorette.”

Bukowski added, “Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance’s passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He’ll be missed but not forgotten."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!