Andi Dorfman’s journey continues — onto the pages of her next book.

The Bachelorette season 10 star and New York Times bestselling author will release a collection of essays and adventures, Single State of Mind, with Gallery Books on January, 20, 2018, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.



Noam Galai/WireImage

The former lawyer, who moved to NYC in spring 2015, is completely candid while opening up about her post-reality, er, reality. She tackles finding an apartment (she had to use the fire escape because the front door was broken), dating (ugh, those apps!) and watching her ex-fiancé Josh Murray propose to Amanda Stanton on Bachelor In Paradise this summer. Yes, Bachelor Nation, there’s plenty of insider scoop to read!



“At least once a day I’m like, ‘What life am I living?’” Dorfman, 29, told Us in April. “A few years ago, I was in a courtroom in Atlanta, content. Totally good. Now, I’m like, ‘Holy s—t. I live in New York. This is my life.’ No one is going to choose happiness for you. You have to choose it yourself. I decided to get lost in New York. It was the best decision of my life. Still, it's not like every day is paradise here. You can make the conscious choice to be happy or not.”



Dorfman isn’t one to shy away from being, well, an open book. In her spring 2016 memoir, It’s Not Okay, she looked back honestly on her time on the ABC dating series and her tumultuous engagement to Murray. The partnership was, she wrote, “the most volatile and f--ked-up relationship of my life.”



But she found therapy in writing down her emotions. “I never planned on writing this book,” she told Us at the time. “I was going through a very public breakup but I didn’t want to talk about it. I decided to start journaling. I started looking back like, ‘Wait, this is kind of funny and pathetic and sad, but also helpful.’ The story was really born out of my personal diary of this breakup. Everybody goes through a breakup, but nobody wants to talk about it. I was like, ‘What happens to the majority of us that don’t work out?’”



For more from Dorfman, pick up It’s Not Okay, now available in paperback.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



