Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent's Park, on May 25, 2011, in London. Credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

How sweet it is! Barack and Michelle Obama exchanged Valentine's Day messages to one another on social media Tuesday, February 14.

"Happy Valentine's Day, @michelleobama!" the former president, 55, wrote on Twitter alongside a cute throwback photo of himself and the former first lady, 53, in the White House. "Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."

Michelle shared a picture of the couple's toes in the sand, likely from their recent two-week getaway to the British Virgin Islands. "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines," she captioned the tweet, alongside a pink heart emoji.



Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

The Obamas' personal posts recognize their first Valentine's Day as everyday citizens in nearly a decade following Barack's two-term presidency. President Donald Trump was sworn into office on January 20. He has yet to publicly wish his wife, first lady Melania Trump, a happy Valentine's Day.



Many of Barack's supporters (and Donald's opponents) commented on the Obamas' Valentine's Day posts and asked them to return to the Oval Office. "PLEASE COME BACK IT'S ALL FALLING APART," one Twitter user wrote to the couple, who share daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15. Another added, "But seriously, thank you both for being wonderful examples of love, not only to each other, but to every person."

During Barack's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago last month, he gave a tearful tribute to his wife, saying, "Michelle … for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!